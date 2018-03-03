Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Records two points in loss
Miller scored a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Friday.
As a lot of players with the Golden Knights have done this season, Miller is having a career year. He now has eight goals and 35 points in 64 games. Prior to this season, his career-bests were six goals and 16 points. The analytics indicate Miller should be able to sustain his success during the final quarter of the season as well. His season shooting percentage is below what it has been during the rest of his career.
