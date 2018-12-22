Miller (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday and isn't expected to play Saturday against the Canadiens, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

All signs point to Miller missing a second consecutive game Saturday, but we'll provide another update on his status if something changes. If, as expected, the 26-year-old blueliner is unable to go against Montreal, he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Kings for his next opportunity to return to the lineup.