Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Remains sidelined
Miller (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday and isn't expected to play Saturday against the Canadiens, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
All signs point to Miller missing a second consecutive game Saturday, but we'll provide another update on his status if something changes. If, as expected, the 26-year-old blueliner is unable to go against Montreal, he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Kings for his next opportunity to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Snags two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Breaks scoreless streak•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Scores in second straight•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...