Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Scores in second straight
Miller tallied a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and three hits in a 6-0 victory against the Sharks on Saturday night.
It's been a disappointing start for owners hoping Miller would match the 10 goals he scored a season ago. He now has two in 25 games, but the good news is he scored both of those in the last two games. Since Nov. 8, Miller has two goals and 10 points in 10 games. Prior to that, he had two points (both assists) in 15 contests.
