Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Scoring drought continues
Miller registered five shots on goal but failed to score a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Friday.
After a wonderful run in December in which Miller scored 10 points in 13 games, January has been filled with empty scoresheets for the 24-year-old blueliner. For what it's worth, during Miller's current eight-game scoreless streak, five of those games have been played on the road. With 21 points on the season and a decent role on the power play, he's still worth a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.
