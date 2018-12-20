Miller (undisclosed) will not suit up Thursday night against the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

As noted by Granger, this will be Miller's first omission from a game since the Golden Knights pried the defenseman from the Bruins in the expansion draft. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home game against the Canadiens.

More News
Our Latest Stories