Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Scratched from Thursday's lineup
Miller (undisclosed) will not suit up Thursday night against the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
As noted by Granger, this will be Miller's first omission from a game since the Golden Knights pried the defenseman from the Bruins in the expansion draft. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home game against the Canadiens.
