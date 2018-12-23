Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Sitting out until after holiday
Miller (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Miller will miss his third straight game. He was starting to heat up before he got hut, putting up five assists in five contests while logging consistent power-play time. Brad Hunt will continue working on the bottom pairing in his place.
