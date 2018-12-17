Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Snags two assists
Miller tallied two assists in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Rangers.
Miller may be bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, but he has racked up five helpers in his previous four appearances. The defender shoulder continue to see plenty of opportunities with the man advantage, where he has recorded nine of his 17 points this season while averaging 2:55 of ice time.
