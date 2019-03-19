Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Spends time in sin bin
Miller registered a power-play assist and served four PIM in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Miller has 10 PIM in his last four contests, supplying a little value outside of scoring. For the season, he has three goals and 24 helpers in 58 games, with 12 of his 27 points coming on the man advantage. He's currently on the third pairing, so his opportunities to generate offense are somewhat limited.
