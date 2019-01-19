Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Status coming down to warmups
Miller (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's clash with the Penguins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Look for Miller to do what he can to try and make an appearance in support of goalie legend Marc-Andre Fleury, as he gets set to take on his former club. The defenseman remains on injured reserve, but Miller obviously wouldn't be a game-time decision if he was far from a return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Remains sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Takes big step in recovery•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: No-go on New Year's Day•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Placed on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Will not play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...