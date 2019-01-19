Miller (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's clash with the Penguins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Look for Miller to do what he can to try and make an appearance in support of goalie legend Marc-Andre Fleury, as he gets set to take on his former club. The defenseman remains on injured reserve, but Miller obviously wouldn't be a game-time decision if he was far from a return.