Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Supplies pair of helpers
Miller had two assists, three shots, and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
The defender has seen offense come in spurts at times this season. He assists the last two tallies of a five-goal first period for Vegas. Miller has 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 54 appearances, but the consistency of his production is likely to remain limited as long as he's on the third defense pairing.
