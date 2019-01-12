Miller (undisclosed) skated with his teammates Saturday, and while he won't be available for the evening's road game against the Blackhawks, the defenseman is moving in the right direction, per Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

Miller is about to miss his 12th consecutive game, with Vegas managing to win eight of those contests without him. Still, as the owner of 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) through 36 games, it's hard to deny the impact that Miller makes when he's healthy. Look for the puck-pushing rearguard to be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Jets.