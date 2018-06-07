Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Taking hard-nosed approach by playing
Miller will wait until the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Finals before he'll see a doctor to determine whether surgery is necessary to repair his broken nose, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
With the Golden Knights facing possible elimination and Miller well aware that the Stanley Cup will be at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday in case the Capitals win this next one, the defenseman's simply going to tough this one out. The Ontario native is off to a quality start in the Cup finals, having accumulated three points -- including a power-play goal -- through four games.
