Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Tallies two points in loss

Miller recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-1 rating in a 7-4 loss against the Jets on Friday night.

That gives Miller the same amount of points (13) through 25 games that he's had all of last season in 61 contests. Most of his production was back in October, but fantasy owners still have to be pleased with the 25-year-old's fast start. He's also averaging 2:21 more per game in ice time than last season as well, indicating that he will receive plenty of opportunities to keep this going.