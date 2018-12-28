Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Traveling with team
Miller (undisclosed) will travel with the Golden Knights on their two-game road trip, but he may not play in either contest, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Miller may simply be traveling because it's Vegas' annual "dads trip," but he can nonetheless be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with LA until the team makes an official determination on his status.
