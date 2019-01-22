Miller assisted on both of Vegas' goals in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Miller has recorded a pair of assists in back-to-back games since returning from an undisclosed injury versus the Penguins on Saturday. And for good measure, his first apple in the latest contest was of the power-play variety. The defenseman has made tremendous strides in the attacking zone compared to his first two years in Boston, improving from 0.28 points per game with the B's to a half-point-per-game pace with the Golden Knights.