Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Unselfish play continues
Miller assisted on both of Vegas' goals in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Miller has recorded a pair of assists in back-to-back games since returning from an undisclosed injury versus the Penguins on Saturday. And for good measure, his first apple in the latest contest was of the power-play variety. The defenseman has made tremendous strides in the attacking zone compared to his first two years in Boston, improving from 0.28 points per game with the B's to a half-point-per-game pace with the Golden Knights.
