Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Will not play Thursday
Miller (undisclosed) will not play Thursday night against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Miller was on quite the run -- we're talking five points in as many contests prior to missing his first game of the season last Thursday and sitting out through the holiday break. The defenseman isn't showing on IR, so check back for his availability ahead of Saturday's road game against the Kings.
More News
