Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Will suit up Sunday
Miller will play in Sunday's game against the Coyotes, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Miller, 25, broke his nose in last year's playoffs, the injury coming in Game 4 versus Washington. He is healthy and ready for preseason action, hoping to build off an excellent 2017-18 season that saw him post a career-best 41 points.
