Sissons scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Sissons ended a 10-game goal drought Saturday, and his tally stood as the game-winner. He had just one assist during that slump. The 32-year-old is filling a bottom-six role, so a lack of offense shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He's earned just six goals with five assists, 70 shots on net, 85 hits, 44 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances in his first year with the Golden Knights.