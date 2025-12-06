default-cbs-image
Sissons missed Friday's game versus the Devils due to an illness, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Sissons was a late scratch, and it's because of a bug that's going around the Vegas locker room. With the team on a five-game road trip, more surprise absences could pop up. Sissons can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers.

