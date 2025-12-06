Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons missed Friday's game versus the Devils due to an illness, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Sissons was a late scratch, and it's because of a bug that's going around the Vegas locker room. With the team on a five-game road trip, more surprise absences could pop up. Sissons can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Late scratch Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Scores in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ends drought with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Unavailable for Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Not expected to play•