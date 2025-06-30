Sissons (lower body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) were obtained by the Golden Knights from the Predators on Sunday in exchange for Nicolas Hague, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Sissons missed the last nine games of 2024-25 after banking seven goals, 21 points and 100 hits over 72 games with the Predators. With this move west, Sissons could unseat Cole Schwindt for the fourth-line center role, but the former may find it difficult to move up the depth chart, as Vegas has a deep top nine. Sissons will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 campaign, so he should have plenty of motivation to prove his worth to his new club.