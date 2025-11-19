Sissons logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Sissons had gone 11 games without a point, and he also missed two contests due to an undisclosed injury in that span. With the Golden Knights' forward group getting a little thinned out by injuries, Sissons has been over 11 minutes of ice time in four straight contests. This season, he's produced two helpers, 14 shots on net, 22 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 17 appearances.