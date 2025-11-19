Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ends drought with assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Sissons had gone 11 games without a point, and he also missed two contests due to an undisclosed injury in that span. With the Golden Knights' forward group getting a little thinned out by injuries, Sissons has been over 11 minutes of ice time in four straight contests. This season, he's produced two helpers, 14 shots on net, 22 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 17 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Unavailable for Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Not expected to play•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Injured against Bolts•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: First point with new team•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Healthy for start of camp•