Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Finds twine in Game 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons scored a goal, added five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mammoth in Game 6.
Sissons tallied at 9:39 of the third period, answered Kailer Yamamoto's tally for the Mammoth. With four points over six contests in the first round, Sissons showed his experience and value in a bottom-six role. He added six shots on net, 18 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while primarily playing on the fourth line.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Produces pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Buries goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Scores 100th career goal•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Goal, assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Returning to action Wednesday•