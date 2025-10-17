Sissons recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

The helper was Sissons' first point in five games with the Golden Knights. He's added six PIM, five hits, four blocked shots and three shots on net as a defensive center on the fourth line. The 31-year-old has reached the 30-point mark on three occasions in his career, including two of the last three years, but he's averaging just 11:16 of ice time per game to start with Vegas, down by more than three minutes from his 14:22 average in 2024-25.