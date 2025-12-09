Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons (illness) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, per SinBin Vegas.
Sissons will return to action after missing the last two games. He has contributed one goal, two assists, 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 28 hits through 24 appearances this season. Brandon Saad will be a healthy scratch to make room for the return of Sissons.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Unavailable in Manhattan•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Dealing with illness•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Late scratch Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Scores in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ends drought with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ready to rock•