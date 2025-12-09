default-cbs-image
Sissons (illness) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, per SinBin Vegas.

Sissons will return to action after missing the last two games. He has contributed one goal, two assists, 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 28 hits through 24 appearances this season. Brandon Saad will be a healthy scratch to make room for the return of Sissons.

