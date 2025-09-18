Sissons (lower body) is healthy for the start of training camp, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Thursday.

Sissons missed the end of the 2024-25 campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he's back to full health to begin his time with his new team after being traded to the Golden Knights from the Predators in the offseason. Sissons' production took a hit last year, as he recorded seven goals, 14 assists, 100 hits and 67 blocked shots while averaging 14:22 of ice time. He'll attempt to bounce back in 2025-26, and he'll likely handle a bottom-six role with Vegas.