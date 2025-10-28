Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Injured against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons left Sunday's matchup with the Lightning in the second period with an undisclosed injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Looking ahead to Tuesday's matchup with the Hurricanes, Sissons should probably be considered questionable at best. The 31-year-old winger is still looking for his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign, having managed just one helper and four shots in his first nine contests. Cole Reinhardt figures to step into the lineup if Sissons is unable to play.
