Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Late scratch Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Devils, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
No reason was immediately provided regarding Sissons' absence. The 32-year-old's next chance to play is Sunday versus the Rangers. Reilly Smith will fill in for Sissons on Friday.
