Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Missing time with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons isn't playing Saturday versus the Predators because of an upper-body injury, Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now reports.
Sissons also missed Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, presumably for the same reason. He is considered day-to-day, but it's unlikely Vegas will provide any official update on his status until he's ready to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Tickles twine in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Tallies in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Unavailable in Manhattan•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Dealing with illness•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Late scratch Friday•