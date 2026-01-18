default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sissons isn't playing Saturday versus the Predators because of an upper-body injury, Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now reports.

Sissons also missed Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, presumably for the same reason. He is considered day-to-day, but it's unlikely Vegas will provide any official update on his status until he's ready to return.

More News