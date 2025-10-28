Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Carolina on Tuesday, according to NHL.com.
Sissons will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He has picked up one assist, four shots on goal, five blocked shots and 11 hits across nine appearances this season. Cole Reinhardt will replace Sissons in Tuesday's lineup.
