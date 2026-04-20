Sissons scored a goal, dished an assist, doled out four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1.

Sissons had just one multi-point effort in his 66 games during the regular season. He was limited to 11 points this year, his lowest total since he had 10 over 58 outings with the Predators in 2016-17. Sissons is no stranger to playoff hockey, having seen the postseason in eight of his first 11 NHL campaigns. He produced 25 points over 71 playoff contests in those years, though he hasn't been past the first round since 2017-18. The 32-year-old will provide grit and defense from a fourth-line role.