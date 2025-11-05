Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Sissons will return to a fourth-line role after a two-game absence. He has one assist through nine appearances this season while averaging 11:06 of ice time.
