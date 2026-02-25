Sissons (upper body) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Sissons missed the final few weeks before the Olympic break due to an upper-body injury, but he's been activated off injured reserve following the Golden Knights' layoff. Across 41 appearances this year, he's recorded three goals, three assists, 61 hits, 26 blocked shots and 15 PIM while averaging 11:48 of playing time.