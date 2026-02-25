Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Returning to action Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sissons (upper body) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Sissons missed the final few weeks before the Olympic break due to an upper-body injury, but he's been activated off injured reserve following the Golden Knights' layoff. Across 41 appearances this year, he's recorded three goals, three assists, 61 hits, 26 blocked shots and 15 PIM while averaging 11:48 of playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Won't play anytime soon•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Missing time with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Tickles twine in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Tallies in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Unavailable in Manhattan•