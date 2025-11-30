Sissons scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Sissons' first goal and third point as a Golden Knight. The 32-year-old hasn't been able to see much more than a fourth-line role, though his penalty-killing skills keep him in the lineup. For the season, he's supplied 21 shots on net, 28 hits, 11 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances. Barring an uptick in offense, he's best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.