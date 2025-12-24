Sissons scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Sissons had gone seven games without a point, and he missed two contests due to an illness in that span. The 32-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact on offense from the fourth line this year, and the Golden Knights have shown little willingness to move him up in the lineup. He's at two goals, four points, 30 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-6 rating over 31 appearances. He's still valued for his defensive work, but he is unlikely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.