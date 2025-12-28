Sissons scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Sissons has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. It's a small stretch of success, but getting Sissons and the rest of the bottom six going would be valuable for the Golden Knights entering the second half of the season. The 32-year-old is at three goals, five points, 32 shots on net, 46 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 32 appearances.