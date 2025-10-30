default-cbs-image
Sissons won't play Friday versus Colorado, per Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now on Thursday.

Sissons has one assist, 13 PIM and 11 hits in nine outings this year. He's still regarded as day-to-day, so Sissons might be an option for Tuesday's tilt against Detroit. Sissons will probably serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.

