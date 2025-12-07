Sissons (illness) won't play in Sunday's road game versus the Rangers, Golden Knights broadcaster Dan D'Uva reports.

Sissons was on the ice for pregame warmups, but he won't be in the lineup Sunday. He was also unavailable for Friday's game in New Jersey due to his illness. Since he was seemingly close to being in the lineup against the Rangers, he might be an option to play when Vegas continues its road trip Tuesday on Long Island.