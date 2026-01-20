Sissons (upper body) will not suit up against the Flyers on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Sissons will miss his third straight game Monday. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said that several players, including Sissons, are not expected to play until after the Olympic break, SinBin.vegas reports. Sissons has accounted for three goals, six points, 61 hits and a minus-7 rating across 41 appearances in 2025-26.