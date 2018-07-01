Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Heading to Sin City
McKenzie penned a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Vegas on Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McKenzie shined with AHL Texas by racking up 25 goals and 48 points, but his NHL play hasn't fully surfaced. The 27-year-old will have a tough battle for a bottom-six role with Vegas, so he may have to start the season with AHL Chicago.
