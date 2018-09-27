Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Inching closer to return
McKenzie (undisclosed) is close to being 100-percent healthy, but he won't be available Friday versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
That leaves Sunday's game opposing the visiting Sharks as McKenzie's final chance for a tune-up ahead of the regular season. He could certainly use more seasoning, as the winger only appeared in seven games at the top level with Dallas in 2017-18; two helpers represent his point total over that span.
