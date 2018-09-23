Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Not on ice
Mckenzie (undisclosed) did not take the ice for Saturday's exhibition against San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
While its not entirely clear if this is injury-related, McKenzie looks like he will miss his fourth straight in as many games this preseason. Vegas has a very deep group of young players, so his absence could be related to this reality.
