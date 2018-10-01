McKenzie (undisclosed) found himself designated for waivers Monday for the purpose of reassignment to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

McKenzie -- who had been dealing with an undisclosed injury -- will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors. The winger logged just seven games for the Stars last season and could face a similar workload this year.

