Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Sporting non-contact sweater
McKenzie was wearing a non-contact jersey at Friday's training camp session, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
McKenzie appeared in a mere seven contests for the Stars last season and may be hard pressed to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for the Golden Knights given the organizations depth on the wings. An extended absence due to his undisclosed injury will only serve to make this more of an uphill battle. Even if he does land a spot on the roster, the British Columbia native could find himself watching from the press box more often than not.
