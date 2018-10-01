Golden Knights' Daniel Carr: On waivers

Carr was waived by the Golden Knights on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Carr set career highs last season in games (38), assists (10) and points (16), but will have to work his way into a call-up, as the winger will be sent to AHL Chicago -- assuming he clears. The news of Carr's demotion likely bodes well for Alex Tuch's (undisclosed) availability for Opening Night.