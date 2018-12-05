Golden Knights' Daniel Carr: Sent down to minors

Carr was demoted to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Since being promoted in late November, Carr has played in six games for the Golden Knights in which he registered one goal, 11 shots and nine hits, while averaging just 9:50 of ice time. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Reid Duke from the Wolves.

