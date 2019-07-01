Golden Knights' Daniel Carr: Signs with Nashville
Carr signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Predators on Monday.
Carr was named the 2018-19 AHL MVP after racking up 30 goals and 41 assists while posting a plus-35 rating in 52 games with Vegas' minor-league affiliate, a performance that has afforded him the opportunity to win a spot on Nashville's Opening Night roster during training camp. If the 27-year-old is able to secure a spot on the big club's 23-man roster, it will likely be as a rotational player, making it hard to trust him for fantasy purposes.
