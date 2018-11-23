Golden Knights' Daniel Carr: Summoned by Golden Knights

Carr was promoted to the NHL on Thursday.

Carr has racked up 22 points in 16 AHL games this season and will certainly hope that his play translates to the NHL level this time around. To this point in his career, Carr has struggled to keep general managers from perpetually hitting him with demotions and promotions around the clock, but the 27-year-old may finally be ready to stay in the show for good. Meanwhile, Thomas Hyka was demoted to AHL Chicago to make room for Carr.