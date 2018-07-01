Golden Knights' Daniel Carr: Taking talents to Vegas

Carr signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday, TSN reports.

At least in the lower hockey ranks, Carr has made a name for himself punishing defenders with his playmaking prowess, and this is particularly impressive since the Union College product went undrafted. The ex-Hab has driven in 14 goals to complement 20 assists over 94 games at hockey's highest level. All things considered, he'll be a solid depth option for the Golden Knights.