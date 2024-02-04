Miromanov (undisclosed) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Henderson on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Miromanov has been on long-term injured reserve since the start of the season and hasn't seen any NHL action. He racked up six points in five games at the AHL level. He could return from injured reserve soon, though it's unclear if he'll see much playing time at the NHL level.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Resumes skating•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Out indefinitely•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Returns to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Surfaces on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Won't return Thursday•