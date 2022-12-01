Miromanov was recalled from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Miromanov has racked up six goals and seven helpers in 17 games after missing about a week to begin the AHL campaign. He'll take Brett Howden's (lower body) spot on the NHL roster, but Miromanov is likely defensive insurance with Alex Pietrangelo (personal) away from the team.
